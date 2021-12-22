Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 1,227 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $183,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. 551,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

