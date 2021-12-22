Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 1,323 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. 551,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.