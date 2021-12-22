Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $648.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Berry by 13.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

