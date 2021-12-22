Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,596 shares of company stock worth $7,760,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.