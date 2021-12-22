Secret Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $767.40 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00010430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

