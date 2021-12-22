Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.3%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.05. 2,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 504,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 238.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 150.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

