SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,120. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.