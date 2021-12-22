Seigniorage Shares Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $471,935.73 and $13,312.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.67 or 0.08136827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.25 or 1.00181600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

