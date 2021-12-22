Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Up 5%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10. Approximately 133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sekisui Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

