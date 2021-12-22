Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.49 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

