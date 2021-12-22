Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.
NYSE:SRE opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.