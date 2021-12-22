Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Mizuho

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

