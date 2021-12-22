Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($1.97).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNR. Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £517.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.94.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

