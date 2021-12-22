Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Million

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $7.90 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $21.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.16 million, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $34.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of -364.50 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.