Sentinel Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $98.69 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,773,419,482 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,262,494 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

