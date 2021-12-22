Sentivate Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $950,065.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

