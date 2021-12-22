Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 1,332,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,539,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £18.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.89.

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($9,036.86).

About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

