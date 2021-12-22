ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $631.32 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.19, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.