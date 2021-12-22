ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $631.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 579.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.