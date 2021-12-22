ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SFBS traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.