SF Capital Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, SF Capital has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $58,786.28 and $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.