SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 77,884 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 770.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47.

