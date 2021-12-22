SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

