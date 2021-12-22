SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 343,697 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

AMGN stock opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

