SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 60,965 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Cerner stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

