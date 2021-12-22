SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $9.50 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

