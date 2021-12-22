Sharder (SS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,029.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $58,029.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.