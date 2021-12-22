SHIELD One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $148,849.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,349.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.75 or 0.08173279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00323545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.59 or 0.00909181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00393398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00255441 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

