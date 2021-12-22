ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $860,001.06 and approximately $308.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

