Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SHLS opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

