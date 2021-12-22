Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Declines By 18.4%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunxin Financial stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

