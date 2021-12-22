Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declines By 18.2%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kesko Oyj stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.6271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

