Showcase Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $209,322.00 and approximately $83,338.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

