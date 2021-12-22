Sidoti Begins Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Investment analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 6,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,204. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

