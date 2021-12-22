Sidoti Begins Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Investment analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.
Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 6,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,204. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
