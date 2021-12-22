Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.90 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €63.12 ($70.92). 800,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

