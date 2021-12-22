Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

