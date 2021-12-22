Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $3.59. Sientra shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 443,011 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get Sientra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.