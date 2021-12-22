Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.61. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 79,080 shares changing hands.

SMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$266.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.