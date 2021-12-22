Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

