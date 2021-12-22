Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

