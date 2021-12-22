Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,550 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $244.32 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

