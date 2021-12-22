Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SVM stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $667.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.