Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

