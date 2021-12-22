Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

