Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.81. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

