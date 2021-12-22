Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Christopher S. Gaffney Sells 250,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,040,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,060. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

