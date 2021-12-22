Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Christopher S. Gaffney Sells 250,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,040,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,060. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
