SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 352,927 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

