SmartCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $357,065.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $357,065.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

CREA (CREA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded up 6,146.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.