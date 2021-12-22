Smartlands Network Price Reaches $9.83 on Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $9.83 or 0.00020179 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $212,258.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00208247 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

