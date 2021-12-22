Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

