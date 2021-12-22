Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

